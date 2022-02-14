Valentine's Day 2022: Newlyweds Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif walk hand-in-hand at Mumbai airport

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14 (ANI): Love is in the air! Newlyweds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were spotted at Mumbai airport at midnight.

Several pictures and videos have been doing the rounds on the internet, in which the couple can be seen walking hand-in-hand.





Vicky was dressed in a white tee which he teamed with a black jacket and denim trousers, while Katrina looked uber cool in an all denim outfit. Both were also seen wearing masks.

Vicky and Katrina's latest pictures have left fans excited.

"They both are so so cute," a social media user commented.

"Can't take my eyes off them," another one wrote.

Reportedly, Katrina and Vicky, who got married in December 2021, were in London before arriving at the bay today. (ANI)

