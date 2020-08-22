Varun, Bhumi, Jacqueline offer prayers on Ganesh Chaturthi

New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Bhumi Pednekar were among the many Bollywood celebrities, who on Saturday offered prayers to Lord Ganpati on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

As the 10-day-long celebrations for Ganesh Chaturthi began on Saturday and Bollywood actors extended greetings on the auspicious day and shared pictures on Instagram.

The 'Kalank' actor, Dhawan sported a yellow-coloured shirt as he offered prayers.



While the 'Bala' actor, Pednekar also shared multiple pictures on the photo-sharing platform. She wore a light pink-shade attire as she offered prayers.



The 35-year-old actor, Fernandez, shared a sketch of Lord Ganesh, and wrote: "The peace and joy that Lord Ganesh brings to our homes each year is unparalleled! Wishing you all a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Lots of love and light."



Meanwhile, devotees across the country are celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and so are several Bollywood celebrities.

Sanjay Dutt, Kangana Ranaut, Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Panday, and many others took to social media to extend greetings and celebrate the auspicious occasion. (ANI)

The 10-day festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi, the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, began on August 22. The festivities will end with the final immersion of the Ganesha idols, called the Visarjan.

The festival is celebrated with much grandeur in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat, among other states.


