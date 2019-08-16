Varun Dawan shares heartfelt birthday wish for father David Dhawan

New Delhi (India), Aug 16 (ANI): Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan wished his father and director David Dhawan a happy birthday in the sweetest way possible.

The 'Judwaa' director turned 64 on Friday and son showered him with love by sharing a heart-warming post.

The 'ABCD 2' actor shared an adorable snapshot from the sets of 'Coolie No. 1,' where the son and the father duo can be seen holding each other with affection on Instagram to mark the special day.

"Happy birthday papa. Mera number 1 director, Kaam Chalu hai Bhai log. Coolie Number 1," the 32-year-old actor wrote.



Varun shared another picture on his Instagram story featuring a glass window, decorated with a gratifying birthday wish. "David Ji Happy Birthday, Wish you always be happy and healthy in your life," read the message.



A few days ago, on the occasion of Sara Ali Khan's birthday, Varun Dhawan treated fans with the first look posters from their upcoming flick 'Coolie No. 1' remake, which is being helmed by David Dhavan.

The cast began filming in Bangkok, Thailand on August 7. Writer Farhad Samji had shared the news in an Instagram post.

The original film which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead was also directed by Varun's father. The remake is being produced by Vashu Bhagnani, who also bankrolled the 1995 classic.

This will be the second collaboration between David and Varun after the 2017 hit film 'Judwaa 2'.

Varun is teaming up with Sara Ali Khan for the first time. The film will hit the screens on May 1 next year.

Varun will also be seen in Remo D'Souza's upcoming dance film 'Street Dancer'. The movie features Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead and Nora Fatehi and Aparshakti Khurana in pivotal roles. 'Street Dancer' will release on January 2020. (ANI)

