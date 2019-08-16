Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan, Image courtesy: Instagram
Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan, Image courtesy: Instagram

Varun Dawan shares heartfelt birthday wish for father David Dhawan

ANI | Updated: Aug 16, 2019 20:22 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 16 (ANI): Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan wished his father and director David Dhawan a happy birthday in the sweetest way possible.
The 'Judwaa' director turned 64 on Friday and son showered him with love by sharing a heart-warming post.
The 'ABCD 2' actor shared an adorable snapshot from the sets of 'Coolie No. 1,' where the son and the father duo can be seen holding each other with affection on Instagram to mark the special day.
"Happy birthday papa. Mera number 1 director, Kaam Chalu hai Bhai log. Coolie Number 1," the 32-year-old actor wrote.

Varun shared another picture on his Instagram story featuring a glass window, decorated with a gratifying birthday wish. "David Ji Happy Birthday, Wish you always be happy and healthy in your life," read the message.

A few days ago, on the occasion of Sara Ali Khan's birthday, Varun Dhawan treated fans with the first look posters from their upcoming flick 'Coolie No. 1' remake, which is being helmed by David Dhavan.
The cast began filming in Bangkok, Thailand on August 7. Writer Farhad Samji had shared the news in an Instagram post.
The original film which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead was also directed by Varun's father. The remake is being produced by Vashu Bhagnani, who also bankrolled the 1995 classic.
This will be the second collaboration between David and Varun after the 2017 hit film 'Judwaa 2'.
Varun is teaming up with Sara Ali Khan for the first time. The film will hit the screens on May 1 next year.
Varun will also be seen in Remo D'Souza's upcoming dance film 'Street Dancer'. The movie features Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead and Nora Fatehi and Aparshakti Khurana in pivotal roles. 'Street Dancer' will release on January 2020. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 20:35 IST

Looks like Google is high on 'Sholay' fever, here's why!

New Delhi (India), Aug 16 (ANI): Google is being totally desi at heart. Want proof? Just type 'kitne aadmi the' in Hindi font, on your search box, and the answer will not only shock but amuse you!

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 20:33 IST

'Mumbai Saga' to release on this date!

New Delhi (India), Aug 16 (ANI): Mark your calendars as multi-starrer gangster drama film 'Mumbai Saga,' will release on June 19, next year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 17:52 IST

Wishes pour in for Saif Ali Khan as he turns 49 today

New Delhi (India), Aug 16 (ANI): As Saif Ali Khan turned 49 today, several Bollywood stars including his daughter and the girl next door Sara Ali Khan showered love upon the 'Race' actor with warm birthday wishes.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 17:37 IST

Tyler Posey brings beer bottles to late mother's grave on her...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 16 (ANI): In a moving tribute to his late mother on her 60th birthday, actor Tyler Posey posted a snap of him sitting on the grass beside his mom Cyndi Garcia's grave with a beer in his hand.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 17:04 IST

Miley Cyrus is 'sad and disappointed', post-split from Liam Hemsworth

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 16 (ANI): It seems there is more to the story of Miley Cyrus' recent PDA with Kaitlynn Carter just a few days after she announced split from husband Liam Hemsworth.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 16:00 IST

Lauren London, Beyonce, DJ Khaled remember Nipsey Hussle's...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 16 (ANI): While it's been months since Nipsey Hussle's demise, people from the music industry are still remembering the legacy left behind by late rapper.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 15:17 IST

Kevin Hart to star, produce 'Night Wolf'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 16 (ANI): American comedian-actor Kevin Hart is all set to star in the superhero comedy film 'Nigh Wolf'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 15:07 IST

'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' sequel gets premiere date,...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 16 (ANI): Good news for all the Lana Condor and Noah Centineo fans, as the two are coming back just in time for Valentine's Day 2020.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 15:03 IST

Akshay Kumar hosts screening of 'Mission Mangal' for school students

New Delhi (India), Aug 16 (ANI): Akshay Kumar hosted a special screening of his latest release 'Mission Mangal' at a school in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 15:03 IST

Taylor Swift drops new single 'Lover' from upcoming album

New Delhi (India), Aug 16 (ANI): With just a week left for her album 'Lover' to hit the stand, Taylor Swift has dropped her latest single of the same name.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 14:54 IST

Whitney Port says she turned down Leonardo DiCaprio, calls it...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 16 (ANI): American TV star Whitney Port is a married woman and a mother, but her life could have taken a very different turn. The star has now shared a regret that has been bothering her since years.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 14:16 IST

Did Justin Timberlake and Lizzo hint at a collaboration?

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 16 (ANI): It seems like Justin Timberlake and Lizzo are getting into a collaboration.

Read More
iocl