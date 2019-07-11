Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, Image courtesy: Instagram
Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, Image courtesy: Instagram

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt get nostalgic as 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' clocks 5 years

ANI | Updated: Jul 11, 2019 18:27 IST

New Delhi (India), July 11 (ANI): Everyone's favourite Bollywood pair Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's chemistry is undeniable and this notion was proved right when the two were roped in for 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'.
As the film clocked five years today, Varun and Alia took a trip down the memory lane by posting throwback pictures from the film and celebrating five years of their second film together.
Sharing a candid picture of Alia sitting on his shoulders, Varun took to Twitter and wrote, "#5YearsOfHSKD I remember how nervous I was when this film released. Had the best people around me thank u @aliaa08 @ShashankKhaitan @karanjohar and everyone around for taking care of me. P.s I don't think I have calmed down."

Alia too shared a still from the film on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Can't believe it's been 5 years! Best crew best people and the beginning of the dulhania journey...Too much love."

The film was well received by the audience. It was followed by a hit sequel titled 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania', which came out in 2017. The second installment in the film series wasn't related to the story of the original but turned out to be a blockbuster.
Alia and Varun had made their Bollywood debut together in 2012 movie 'Student of the Year' and went on to become one of the most successful onscreen pairings in the Indian film industry. They came together again for 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' in 2014 and 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' in 2017.
The two came together for the 2019 film 'Kalank', however, the movie failed to impress the critics and the moviegoers.
'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' is a love story between Humpty Sharma (Varun) and Kavya Pratap Singh (Alia). The film also stars Ashutosh Rana and Siddharth Shukla in pivotal roles, among others.
Varun will be next seen in Remo D'Souza's 'Street Dancer 3D', wherein he is paired opposite Shraddha Kapoor. He will also star in 'Coolie No. 1' remake. On the other hand, Alia will next feature opposite Ranbir Kapoor in 'Brahmastra', her father Mahesh Bhatt's directorial 'Sadak 2', South film 'RRR' and 'Takht'. (ANI)

