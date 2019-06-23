Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan challenges his followers to work out

ANI | Updated: Jun 22, 2019 23:28 IST

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): It's not even Sunday yet and Varun Dhawan already shared a video that will surely leave you with some major Monday motivation feels.
In Varun's recent twitter post the actor can be seen work out, flexing his ripped body.


"Day2 #sd3dplankchallenge I did 4 minutes 1 minute more than yesterday," he tweeted alongside the video.
On Friday Dhawan, who recently started shooting for his upcoming dance film 'Street Dancer 3' uploaded a video in which he was seen doing a plank exercise.
"I have a big shoot coming up... So what we are doing... this is a plank challenge going on every night," he said in the video, challenging all the people who want a flat belly.
"Do the #sd3dplankchallenge . Its open to everyone so I actually don't care if anyone famous does this or not I want people who just want a flat tummy to try this every day to do around 1 minute or more and post it or tag me," he tweeted with the video.
Apart from the Varun Dhawan, the film will also feature Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi in the pivotal roles.
According to various media reports, Shraddha will be seen as a dancer from Pakistan, while Varun will be playing a dancer from Punjab.
Directed by Remo D'Souza and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Lizelle D'Souza and Krishan Kumar, the film is all set to hit theatres on January 24, 2020. (ANI)

