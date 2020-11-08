Varun Dhawan congratulates US President-elect Biden in Instagram post

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 (ANI): Congratulating US President Joe Biden on his victory in the elections, actor Varun Dhawan on Sunday shared all smiles picture wearing a US flag pattern printed suit.

The 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film - 'Coolie No 1' co-starring Sara Ali Khan. In the post, Dhawan is seen sporting a white suit with patterns of the US flag with the stars and stripes. The actor is seen posing for a photo-shoot dressed in the unique suit which he paired with red-tinted sunglasses and some gold rings.





Taking to the caption, the 'Kalank' star wrote, "KUNWAR- BIDEN 2020 Hamare naye dost @joebiden congratulation #presidentno1#kunwarsaab #coolieno1 coming soon."

With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, celebrity followers including Varun Sharma and more than 3 lakh fans flooded likes over it.

Of late, the actor has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on his activities by posting pictures and videos.

Last month, Dhawan went on an exotic vacation to beat the lockdown blues and posted a breathtaking video of scuba diving in the Maldives. (ANI)

