Varun Dhawan contributes Rs 30 lakh to PM-CARES Fund

New Delhi [India], Mar 28 (ANI): Actor Varun Dhawan on Saturday pledged to contribute Rs 30 lakh to PM-CARES Fund to help the battle against COVID-19.

The 32-year-old star made the announcement on the Twitter handle where he assured that "we will overcome" this battle of coronavirus.

"I pledge to contribute 30 lakhs to the PM CARE fund. We will overcome this. Desh hai toh hum hain," the tweet reads.



Earlier in the day, the Central government created the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund and appealed all the countrymen to show their support for the cause.

The 'Kalank' actor is one among many stars who are using their social media platforms to raise awareness about the coronavirus.

Earlier on Friday, the 'Dilwale' actor had penned a lockdown-themed rap in an attempt to urge the people to take the lockdown seriously and practice social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Dhawan also created a quirky video to support the rap song, which featured him as the rap artist.

Besides Varun, the video featured excerpts from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's televised address to the nation in which he announced a nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

The video also featured a scene from British television series 'Teletubbies,' a scene from Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer 'Devdas' and most importantly, country's deserted roads amid the lockdown.

Earlier, actor Akshay Kumar too pledged to contribute Rs 25 crore from his savings to the PM's CARES Fund. (ANI)

