Varun Dhawan flaunts muscular physique as he bids "goodbye to 2022 on a good note"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 (ANI): Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan on Wednesday shared a video bidding goodbye to the year 2022 on a "good note".

Taking to Instagram, Varun treated fans with his muscular physique.

In the video, Varun could be seen flaunting his washboard abs in a shirtless look. Not only he treated fans with his toned body but also with his killer moves.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Goodbye to 2022 on a good note #jugjuggjeeyo sab log."

As soon as the video was posted, the actor's fans and industry friend dropped their comments.

Varun's 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' co-star Prajakta Koli wrote, "Kukkoo bhaiyya for president!!!"



One of the fans wrote, "Ufffff I'm dead."



Meanwhile, Varun was recently seen in the horror comedy film 'Bhediya' opposite Kriti Sanon which received decent responses from the audience.

The creature-comedy drama 'Bhediya' marks Varun and Kriti's second collaboration after sharing screen spaces in the 2015 rom-com 'Dilwale'. The film is bringing together the dynamic duo of producer Dinesh Vijan and director Amar Kaushik, who also helmed the 2018 blockbuster movie 'Stree'.

He will be next seen in director Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming social drama film 'Bawaal' opposite Janhvi Kapoor and will also be making his OTT debut with Amazon Prime Video's upcoming web series which is an Indian instalment of spy series 'Citadel'. (ANI)