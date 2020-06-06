Varun Dhawan gives weather update on social media as he tries 'not' to be the weatherman

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 6 (ANI): As Mumbai woke up to a thunderous rainy day on Saturday, actor Varun Dhawan took to the streets to brief people about the weather.

In the videos that he posted on Instagram as stories, the 'Kalank' actor was seen walking under an umbrella while briefing his followers about the heavy rains in the city.

"Not trying to be the weatherman but since I am up, I wanna tell everyone that it is going to be a rainy day. The monsoons are here, brace yourself up, be safe," said Dhawan.

He was also seen giving glimpses of some uprooted trees in his neighbourhood due to the storm that accompanied the rain.

"As you can see there are a lot of trees that have fallen over here. Just be at home, be safe, anyway its better and if you want to take a bath you can just come outside," he added.

Besides Instagram, the 'Badlapur' actor also tweeted about the weather.

"Hey guys there's a crazy storm right now be safe," he tweeted during the wee hours on Saturday. (ANI)



