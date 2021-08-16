Varun Dhawan is all praises for father David Dhawan on 70th birthday

New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): On his father and veteran director David Dhawan's 70th birthday, actor Varun Dhawan wished him by posting a video that documents the filmmaker's commendable work so far.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, the 'Judwaa 2' star uploaded the clip dedicated to "Bollywood's number one comic director".

The video montage captured the fun and comedy of David's films such as 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi', 'Partner', 'Main Tera Hero', 'Judwaa 2' and more.

"HAPPY 70th BIRTHDAY DAD. FTI Gold medalist. Director of 45 motion pictures. Editor of 33 films. The king of comedy #fanlove," Varun wrote.





David is one of the most successful Bollywood directors in the genre of comedy. In his journey of 43 years, a slew of successful actors have worked with him, including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Karisma Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and many more.

The video also showcased David's track of 17 comic hits with Govinda and Salman Khan.



His films have also created some of the best on-screen duos such as Amitabh Bachchan-Govinda from 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', Sanjay Dutt-Govinda from 'Haseena Maan Jaayegi' and Akshay Kumar-Salman Khan from 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'.

David's most recent work as a director was 'Coolie No. 1' (2020), which starred his son Varun and actor Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. (ANI)

