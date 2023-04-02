Varun Dhawan issues clarification after facing backlash for kissing Gigi Hadid, says it was 'planned'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 (ANI): Actor Varun Dhawan, who is often hailed as one of the most well-brought-up actors for being extremely respectful towards women, has made netizens angry with his act at the grand inauguration of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai.

Varun gave a power-packed performance on stage on Saturday. However, it did not go down well with several social media users as he invited supermodel Gigi Hadid up on stage, picked her up in his arms, and kissed her on the cheeks.

Bh@dwas like #VarunDhawan are the reason behind Hollywood stars avoiding to come to India. Being married and still doing this confirmed this guy has serious issues



The particular moment caught on camera has been doing rounds on the internet, garnering a lot of negative comments.

"Wtf why did Varun Dhawan lift gigi Hadid !! This is not expected," a social media user wrote.

"Varun Dhawan lifting Gigi Hadid is the most embarrassing thing on the internet today," another user tweeted.

No actor in the Hollywood would actually dare to do this.

No actor in the Hollywood would actually dare to do this.

And I don't understand why is Varun Dhawan lifting Gigi Hadid



After facing backlash over his performance, Varun, on Sunday morning, hit back at the trolls in an apt way.

"I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst ur bubble and tell u it was planned for her to be on stage so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather then going out and doing something about things . Good morning," Varun clarified.

"I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst ur bubble and tell u it was planned for her to be on stage so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather then going out and doing something about things . Good morning"



Gigi Hadid arrived in India on Friday and attended the grand launch of NMACC on day 1. Later on day 2, she wore an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree to the event. (ANI)