Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor wrap up Amsterdam schedule of 'Bawaal'

Amsterdam [Netherlands], July 5 (ANI): Bollywood actors, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor has finally announced the schedule wrap-up of their upcoming social drama film 'Bawaal' in Amsterdam.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Roohi' actor shared an adorable picture of the 'Bawaal' couple, to which she captioned, "Having a #Bawaal time in Amsterdam Amsterdam sched wrap, Poland are you ready for us?"

In the picture, the couple can be seen twinning in an all-white outfit, as they struck a cute pose on a riverside.

After completing the Amsterdam schedule of the film, makers are now headed towards Poland for the next schedule.



Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, 'Bawaal' is a social-drama film, which marks the first collaboration of the lead cast Varun and Janhvi with the director of the film Nitesh Tiwari.

The 'Coolie No. 1' actor started shooting for 'Bawaal' in April 2022 in Lucknow, post that the team left for the Netherlands to shoot another schedule.

The film is slated to hit the theatres on April 7, 2023.

Meanwhile, the 'Judwaa 2' actor is currently riding high on the success of his recently released film 'JugJugg Jeeyo' which collected Rs. 100 Crores worldwide. He will be next seen in Dinesh Vijan's next horror-comedy film 'Bhediya' with Kriti Sanon, which is all geared up to hit the theatres on November 25, 2022.

Janhvi, on the other hand, will be next seen in 'Good Luck Jerry', which will stream directly on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from July 29, 2022. (ANI)

