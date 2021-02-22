Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon team up for horror-comedy 'Bhediya'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21 (ANI): Bollywood star Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon are all set to collaborate for Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy flick 'Bhediya'.

After 'Stree' and 'Roohi', Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's 'Bhediya' is all set to join Vijan's horror-comedy universe.

Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the same on Twitter on Sunday and wrote, "VARUN DHAWAN - KRITI SANON IN #BHEDIYA... #VarunDhawan and #KritiSanon to star in #Bhediya... Costars #DeepakDobriyal... #Stree and #Bala director Amar Kaushik will direct... #Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan presentation... 14 April 2022 release."



Along with the tweet, Taran also shared the teaser of the upcoming flick which reveals the vibe of the horror-comedy film. The teaser ends with a wolf growling, teasing fans to guess the wolf to be Varun, while Kriti's look has been kept under wraps.



The star cast of 'Bhediya', Varun and Kriti also shared the same teaser on their official Instagram handles with an apt caption that reads, "#BHEDIYA ka pranaam #stree ji aur #roohi ji ko."



The caption also disclosed the release date of the film, which is April 14, 2022.





Whereas, welcoming the star cast into their clan, 'Roohi' lead star Janhvi Kapoor, and Rajkummar Rao also shared the teaser on their official Instagram handles.

Janhvi wrote, "#Roohi apni darawani duniya mein swagat karti hai #Bhediya ka! In cinemas 14th April, 2022."





This horror-comedy drama will mark the 'Badlapur' star and 'Heropanti' star's third collaboration with each other after sharing screen spaces in 2015 rom-com 'Dilwale' and 2019 'Kalank'.

'Bhediya' will bring together the dynamic duo of producer Dinesh Vijan and director Amar Kaushik, who also helmed the 2018 blockbuster movie 'Stree'. Starring Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Banerjee, and Deepak Dobriyal, the story is written by National Award Winner, Niren Bhatt who also wrote intriguing scripts for 'Bala', 'Made In China', 'Wrong Side Raju'. (ANI)

