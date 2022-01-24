Varun Dhawan marks two-year release anniversary of dance-drama 'Street Dancer 3D'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24 (ANI): As Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer 'Street Dancer 3D' completed 2 years of its release on Sunday, the former shared a social media post to mark the occasion.

Varun took to his Instagram handle and shared a couple of Stories related to the dance drama film. The first one was a throwback video from their promotional event of the film from two years ago. He wrote, "Miss this 2 year back SD3."





The second IG Story was a repost that had a photo of the film's cast and crew.



'Street Dancer 3D', which was directed by Remo D'Souza, revolved around a bunch of aspiring dancers who get together and compete with other dancers on a global platform. In the film, Varun portrayed the role of Sahej Singh Narula, an aspiring dancer who follows in his brother's footsteps.

Released on January 24, 2020, the movie also had Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles apart from the lead duo.

Meanwhile, today Varun is also celebrating his first wedding anniversary with his wife Natasha Dalal. (ANI)

