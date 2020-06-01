Varun Dhawan remembers Wajid Khan as 'always loving and caring'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 (ANI): Thanking him for the music he created during his lifetime, actor Varun Dhawan on Monday penned a note for the departed musician Wajid Khan and recalled his memories from the main song 'Palat' from 'Main Tera Hero.'

The 'Kalank' star put out a picture with the late musician on Instagram wherein they both are seen looking at the camera as share a smile. Along with the picture, he penned a note thanking the late artist for his musical compositions. He wrote, "THANK U FOR THE #wajidkhanShocked and very sad to hear about the passing of Wajid Bhai. He was a genuine soul and extremely close to my family and especially my father."

Remembering the memories associated with the duo from his popular song 'Palat,' Dhawan continued, "The song I am known for #palat is given by him and his brother Sajid. He was always loving and caring to me and Rohit did 5 albums with my dad #msk, #partner #chasmebadoor, Mth, Judwaa2. He was a good man and loved by one and all. I will miss you Wajid Bhai."

Zoya Akhtar commented and mourned the loss. She wrote, "Too sad" with a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Manish Malhotra expressed grief and took to the comment section writing, It's very sad RIP Wajid." with a folded hands emoji.

Wajid Khan passed away at a hospital in Mumbai at the age of 42 on Monday.

The Sajid-Wajid duo had last worked together on Salman Khan's song titled 'Bhai Bhai' recently. (ANI)