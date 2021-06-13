Varun Dhawan says, his mother is his strength

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 (ANI): Actor Varun Dhawan is all praise for his mother, Lali Dhawan, on her birthday.

On the special occasion, Varun took to his Instagram account and posted an adorable wish for his mother, saying she is his strength.

"Ma...She always puts the happiness of others before herself. Thank you for being my strength and conscience," he wrote.

Along with it, he posted a few pictures of him posing with his mother, who is veteran filmmaker David Dhawan's wife.



Varun's post has garnered a lot of birthday wishes for his mom.

"A very happy birthday to your momma," actor Nargis Fakhri commented.



"Hugs and best wishes to Lali," Malaika Arora wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun recently completed shooting for 'Bhediya' in Assam. The upcoming film also stars Kriti Sanon. Varun is also a part of 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', co-starring Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Prajakra Koli. (ANI)











