Varun Dhawan says 'life isn't always black and white', shares monochromatic photos

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 11 (ANI): Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan on Monday treated fans to monochromatic pictures from a photoshoot.

The 'Student Of The Year' star shared the series of black and white pictures on Instagram and added a note to the post which read, "Life isn't always black & white".

A picture sees Varun striking a pose in the lap of nature escaping the frenetic pace and chaos of everyday life.



Celebrity followers, including Vaani Kapoor, and more than 4 lakh fans liked the post, while many left red heart and fire emoticons.

On the professional front, Dhawan was last seen in his father David Dhawan's 'Coolie No.1'. In the movie, the actor was paired with Sara Ali Khan.

Dhawan will also be seen in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' alongside Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor. (ANI)

