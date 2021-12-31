Varun Dhawan sends get well wishes to Arjun Kapoor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30 (ANI): As Arjun Kapoor is currently battling COVID-19, his close friend Varun Dhawan sent out recovery wishes to the 'Two States' actor.

On Thursday, Arjun took to Instagram and uploaded a special video featuring his moments from 2021.

Alongside the clip, he expressed his gratitude, writing, "Thank you 2021. Coming thru 2022 #WorkInProgress."





Reacting to Arjun's post, Varun dropped a 'get well soon' wish in the comment box.

"Get well soon Ak," Varun commented.

Fans have also prayed for Arjun's speedy recovery.

"Proud of you. Get well soon Arjun," a social media user wrote.

Arjun along with his sister Anshula Kapoor, cousin Rhea Kapoor, and brother-in-law Karan Boolani tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. Arjun had contracted COVID-19 in 2020 too. (ANI)

