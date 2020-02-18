Varun Dhawan shares glimpse from shooting of 'Coolie No 1'

New Delhi [India], Feb 18 (ANI): Varun Dhawan on Tuesday shared a glimpse from the shooting of his upcoming flick 'Coolie No.1'.



The 32-year-old actor posted a video on Instagram from his Goa schedule for 'Coolie No 1' where he is seen with co-actor Sara Ali Khan on top of a fort with a beautiful beach in the backdrop.

"We are shooting pretty much on top of the world," says Varun after which Sara quickly jumps in and says 'HI'. It seems like the duo is enjoying the time at the location. Earlier, Varun shared a picture from the flick where he is seen lifting Sara while posing for a click. The new outing is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name that starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles.

Helmed by David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh, the family entertainer is slated to hit screens on May 1, 2020. (ANI)