Varun Dhawan shares new poster of 'Street Dancer 3D'

New Delhi [India], Jan 17 (ANI): After dropping a handful of peppy and soulful songs, Varun Dhawan on Friday dropped an unseen poster from his forthcoming movie 'Street Dancer 3D'.

The 32-year-old actor shared the poster featuring himself making a dance move on Twitter and wrote: "A story from the streets of Patiala to Piccadilly Circus #streetdancer3d 24th Jan."



The trailer of the movie that saw the light of the day a few weeks earlier features Shraddha Kapoor as the leader of the Pakistani dance team whereas Varun Dhawan is seen representing the Indian team.

Directed by choreographer Remo D'Souza, the film 'Street Dancer 3D' has been making a lot of buzzes owing to the success of his previous dance-dramas 'ABCD' and 'ABCD 2'.

The film is slated to hit the theatres on January 24 and has Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles apart from the lead duo. (ANI)

