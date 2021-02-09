Varun Dhawan showcases flash-board abs in latest Instagram post

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9 (ANI): Bollywood star Varun Dhawan on Tuesday treated fans to a stunning photo showcasing his flashboard abs.

The 'Student of The Year' star hopped on to Instagram and shared a couple of shirtless pictures as he puts his upper body on display.



In the photo, the 'Badlapur' star is seen effortlessly posing while sporting black track pants. With his messy hear, and a full-grown beard, the actor posed for the lens with a straight face. The actor's chiseled physique is a testimony to the hard work of the 'Main Tera Hero' star.

Inspiring his fans with his motivational thought, Dhawan captioned the picture as, "Never back down," and added a wolf emoticon.





Celebrity followers including Isabella Kaif and more than 5 lakh followers liked the post, with many adoring the picture in the comments section.



On the professional front, Dhawan was last seen in his father David Dhawan's 'Coolie No.1'. In the movie, the actor was paired with Sara Ali Khan.

Dhawan will also be seen in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' alongside Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor. (ANI)

