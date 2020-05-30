Varun Dhawan soars temperature with his latest Instagram post

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 29 (ANI): Soaring the temperature through his chiselled physique, actor Varun Dhawan on Friday showcased his toned abs in a monochromatic picture.

The 'Main Tera Hero' star put out his picture on Instagram wherein he is seen posing shirtless as he displayed his 6 pack abs while sporting faded denim.

Keeping the caption simple yet appealing, the 'Judwaa 2' star wrote nothing but left a Chocolate bar emoji along with the post.

It garnered more than 2.3 lakh likes on the photo-sharing platform within an hour of being posted.

Celebrity followers and friends were quick to like and comment. Ileana D-Cruz commented took to the comment section and left a doughnut

Meanwhile, celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra commented, "Uffff" along with smiling face, and thumbs-up emojis.

The 'Student of The Year' actor is currently staying indoors at his house ever since the imposition of COVID induced lockdown. (ANI)

