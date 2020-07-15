Varun Dhawan soars temperature with his latest pool picture

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): Actor Varun Dhawan on Wednesday shared a stunning pool picture of himself as he seems to enjoy 'Sawan ka Mahina'.

In the picture, the 33-year-old actor is seen in a white see-through tee while posing intensely in a pool. He is also seen flaunting his well-toned body

Treating his fan with a hot pool picture of himself on Instagram, the 'Kalank' actor captioned the post as -- "Saavan Ka Mahina." (month of spring)



Celebrity followers including Sara Ali Khan liked the post that garnered more than 13 thousand likes within just 27 minutes of being posted.



Varun Dhawan has been quite active on social media and recently his Instagram family extended to 30 million followers.



To mark the occasion, the 'Dilwale' star posted a montage on the photo-sharing platform, that captured snippets of his films and different roles essayed by the star. (ANI)

