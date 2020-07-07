Varun Dhawan thanks fans as he crosses 30 million followers' mark on Instagram

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 (ANI): Actor Varun Dhawan on Tuesday thanked his fans for believing in him as the actor celebrated on reaching the 30 million followers' mark on Instagram.

The 'Kalank' star posted a montage on the photo-sharing platform, that captured snippets of his films and different roles essayed by the star.

"30 MILLION #varuniacs. Thank you for believing in me. Keep moving on the beat," he wrote in the caption.

Dhawan also thanked his fan who created and dedicated the special video and said, "Thank u @stevenroythomas for this edit."

The actor is hugely popular among movie buffs for his classic films like 'October' and 'Badlapur'. He is also famous for his romantic comedy films like 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania', 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' and 'Judwaa 2.'

Dhawan made his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's directorial 'Student of the Year', which was also the first film of Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra. (ANI)

