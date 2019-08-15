Actor Ayushmann Khurana
Varun Dhawan to Salman Khan, B-Town wishes fans Happy Independence Day

ANI | Updated: Aug 15, 2019 21:00 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 15 (ANI): Bollywood celebrities on Thursday took to Twitter to wish their fans and followers a Happy Independence Day.
Stylish actor Varun Dhawan retweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet with a comment supporting him in making India plastic-free and also wished his fans a Happy Independence Day urging people to live in harmony.
The 'Judwa 2' actor tweeted: "Wishing everybody a very happy #IndependenceDay. To all my brothers and sisters all across our beautiful country, we are the largest democracy in the world where so many beautiful religions live In harmony let's show the world mile sur mera tumhara toh sur bane humara #jaihind."

Ayushmann Khurana looked ravishing while waving the National Flag.

Vivek Oberoi wrote a poem and shared it on twitter. The 'Sathiya' actor specifically mentioned Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman in his tweet.
"My humble tribute to a great hero! Today we are independent and safe because of the great sacrifices of our men & women in uniform, I salute our forces and true heroes like Abhinandan." tweeted Vivek

Aamir Khan wished in the simplest way possible. The 'Ghajini' actor tweeted "Wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day and a very happy Raksha Bandhan. Love. a."

Sonali Bendre shared a picture of her saying "Wishing everyone a very #HappyIndependenceDay. Today let's introspect on what it means to be an Indian and how we can be better citizens."

Sonam Kapoor shared a positive message on the auspicious occasion. "Today is the day we celebrate together. Celebrating love, prosperity, and unity for the years to come. Happy Independence Day! To Freedom and Pride," tweeted Sonam.

Salman Khan stole the show with his unique style. The 'Dabang' actor shared a throwback picture with his brothers Sohail and Arbaaz, dressed in orange, white and green t-shirt resonating the National flag of the nation.

