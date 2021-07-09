Varun Dhawan to say goodbye to long hair as 'Bhediya' shoot nears end

New Delhi [India], July 09 (ANI): Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, who is all set to entertain fans with his upcoming horror-comedy 'Bhediya', is filming the "last key scenes" of the movie.

He shared monochrome photos of himself on Instagram, flaunting his six-pack abs in the mirror with a long beard and full-grown fair, which are all elements of his role in 'Bhediya'.

Dhawan, who is essaying the role of a half-man and half-wolf, even got emotional as he said it is time to say goodbye to his long hair, beard and the changes he adapted for his character in the movie.



"Last day. Filming our last key scenes on #BHEDIYA in the next 24 hrs. Since we are not allowed to put out any stills from the film this was the last time I starred in the mirror and kinda had to say it is time to say goodbye to my long hair, beard and the changes my director @amarkaushik has made me make for this character. Although something tells me this is not the end but a new beginning," the actor wrote.



'Bhediya', which went on floors earlier in March in Arunachal Pradesh, will bring together the dynamic duo of producer Dinesh Vijan and director Amar Kaushik, who also helmed the 2018 blockbuster movie 'Stree'.

Starring Varun, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee, and Deepak Dobriyal, the story has been written by National Award Winner, Niren Bhatt, who also wrote intriguing scripts for 'Bala', 'Made In China', 'Wrong Side Raju'. The film is slated to release in cinemas on April 14, 2022.

Apart from 'Bhediya', the actor will also feature in Raj Mehta's 'Jugg Jugg Jeeyo'. The family entertainer also stars Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Prajata Koli. (ANI)

