Varun Dhawan to share screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in 'Bawaal'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 30 (ANI): Actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are all set to work with each other for the very first time and that too in Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Bawaal'.

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, 'Bawaal' is touted as a love story. The makers will release the film on April 7 next year.

On Wednesday, Varun and Janhvi took to their respective social media accounts and announced the project.

"Ab hoga #BAWAAL! So excited and grateful to announce my next with the amazing duo, #SajidNadiadwala & @niteshtiwari22 along with @janhvikapoor. Can't wait to see you in theatres on 7th April 2023 #goodfriday," Varun wrote on Instagram.



On the other hand, Janhvi wrote, "Joining hands with two of the finest, #SajidNadiadwala and @niteshtiwari22. I'm so grateful and happy to announce my next, #BAWAAL starring opposite @varundvn. See you in cinemas on 7th April 2023."

'Bawaal' is scheduled to go on floors soon. (ANI)