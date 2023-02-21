Varun Dhawan touches Anupam Kher's feet at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards, check out his adorable gesture

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21 (ANI): Varun Dhawan is an actor who is loved by all for his kind nature. Be it his co-stars, or other people, he is always seen treating everyone with respect. Recently, he displayed this quality at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards.

A video has been doing the rounds on the internet in which he is seen touching Anupam Kher's feet on the red carpet.



The duo hugged each other and posed together for pictures. The senior actor kissed Varun's forehead and showered him with blessings.

Varun's gesture has touched many hearts.



"How adorable," a social media user commented.

"Varun is the best. He knows how to treat others with dignity," another one wrote.

Anupam Kher and Varun Dhawan have worked together in films like 'Main Tera Hero' and 'Judwaa 2'.

In the upcoming months, Anupam Kher will be seen in 'The Vaccine War' and 'Emergency'.

'The Vaccine War' revolves around India's contributions in the race to produce a Covid-19 vaccine during the pandemic. It is helmed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri.

'Emergency' is Kangana Ranaut's directorial and revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Varun will be seen sharing screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in 'Bawaal', which is helmed by Nitesh Tiwari. (ANI)

