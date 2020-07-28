Varun Dhawan treats fans with a refreshing morning selfie

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 28 (ANI): Actor Varun Dhawan on Tuesday delighted fans with a refreshing morning selfie.

"Chal Uth. Get up boy," (along with sun emoji) the 'Street Dancer 3D' actor captioned the selfie on Instagram as he is seen capturing the morning picture.



In the snap, the 'Kalank' star is seen soaring temperature with a shirtless selfie as he captures his refreshing morning look. In the picture, Varun is seen lying on the bed, in the backdrop of the designer bed sheet. The picture clicked by the actor seems to be his first picture of the day, the actor looks refreshing with his curly hair and full-grown beard and moustache.

Celebrity followers including Arjun Kapoor and fans liked the post on the photo-sharing platform that garnered more than 2 lakh likes within just 54 minutes of being posted.

Praising the refreshing morning picture, Sikander Kher also chimed into the comments section writing, "Variya... Oh ho." Along with fire emojis.

The 'Student of the year' has been quite active on social media and recently his Instagram family extended to 30 million followers.

Earlier, Varun Dhawan shared a stunning pool picture of himself as he seems to enjoy 'Sawan ka Mahina'.(ANI)

