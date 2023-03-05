Varun Dhawan turns cricketer on the sets of 'Citadel'

Nainital (Uttarakhand)[India], March 5 (ANI): Varun Dhawan knows best how to make his work schedule entertaining.

The 'Badlapur' star, who is currently in Nainital for the shoot of his OTT debut 'Citadel', indulged himself in a cricket session with the crew during his spare time.

Taking to Instagram, Varun shared a string of pictures of him playing cricket.

Dressed in black shorts and a blue T-shirt, Varun exuded sporty vibes.

Take a look at the pictures











Speaking of 'Citadel', it is being created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. The action-packed series also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

It is an Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers' series of the same name. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden are headlining the international version.

Excited about his OTT debut and that too with the Indian installment of Citadel, Varun earlier said, "Prime Video is like home to me, and I am thrilled to begin this journey in the streaming space with them. Citadel is an exceptionally ambitious and exciting franchise, and to be part of this magnificent universe, conceptualised by the Russo Brothers' AGBO and Jennifer Salke, is a landmark moment in my career."

The release date of the Indian version of Citadel is awaited, while Priyanka Chopra-starrer Citadel will drop on April 28 on Prime Video. (ANI)

