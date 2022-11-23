Varun Dhawan unveils road trip song 'Baaki Sab Theek' from 'Bhediya'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 23 (ANI): Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, on Tuesday, unveiled the fun road trip song 'Baaki Sab Theek' from his upcoming horror comedy film 'Bhediya'.

Taking to Instagram, Varun shared the song which he captioned, "Baaki sab thek? Bhediya ka road trip song see u in the theatres 25 th ko."



Sung by Sachin Sanghvi, Jigar Saraiya and Amitabh Bhattacharya, the song showcases a fun banter between Varun, Abhishek Banerjee and Paalin Kabak.

Soon after the 'October' actor shared the song, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Love the track hahahahaha mast," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, " It's totally amazing song."

Previously, the makers unveiled three songs 'Thumkeshwari', 'Apna Bana Le' and 'Jungle Mein Kaand Ho Gaya', which got massive responses from the audience.

Helmed by Amar Kaushik 'Bhediya' stars Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and Deepak Dobriyal in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on November 25, 2022. It was shot in Arunachal Pradesh earlier this year.

After watching the trailer, some users called the film desi 'Twilight.'

The creature-comedy drama 'Bhediya' marks Varun and Kriti's second collaboration after sharing screen spaces in 2015 rom-com 'Dilwale'. The film is bringing together the dynamic duo of producer Dinesh Vijan and director Amar Kaushik, who also helmed the 2018 blockbuster movie 'Stree'.

Meanwhile, Varun will also be seen in director Nitesh Tiwari's next 'Bawaal' along with Janhvi Kapoor. (ANI)