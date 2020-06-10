Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao, Yami Gautam take up 'Gulabo Sitabo' tongue twister challenge

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): A day after megastar Amitabh Bachchan and actor Ayushmann Khurrana launched the 'Gulabo Sitabo' tongue twister challenge, several Bollywood actors including Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam took up the challenge and are leaving no stone unturned in order to promote the film.

As per the challenge, the actors were asked to repeat the tongue twister five times.

The tongue twister: 'Gulabo ki khatar-patar se titar-bitar sitabo, sitabo ke agar-magar se uthal-puthal gulabo,' reflects the funny and unique camaraderie of the main characters of the film portrayed by Bachchan and Khurrana.

While 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' actors Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam are seen easily acing the tongue twister, actors Varun Dhawan and Rajkummar Rao gave a fun twist to the challenge.

Dhawan is seen having a fun time while shooting the video as he began with a special address to the lead actors of 'Gulabo Sitabo.'

"Hello namashkaar bhaiya, humaare jo badke bhaiya (Ayushmann Khurrana) hain, Ayushmann Ji, namashkaar aur humanure jo bhagwaan hain Amitabh ji unko aadar pranam," Dhawan said and then started repeating the tongue twister.

'Citylights' actor Rajkummar Rao on the other hand is seen repeating the tongue twister with different emotions each time starting with a rap tone to a happy tone and an extremely angry tone.

The quirky comedy which marks Khurrana's first film with Amitabh Bachchan was slated to hit the screens on April 17 but could not see the light of the day owing to the shuttering of cinema theatres due to COVID-19 lockdown. (ANI)

