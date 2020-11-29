Varun Dhawan wakes up with 'big smile' after 'Coolie No. 1' trailer receives love

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 (ANI): Sharing that he woke up with a 'big smile' on Sunday because of all the love the 'Coolie No 1' trailer received, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan shared some BTS pictures with the director, father David Dhawan, adding that 'conviction' was the main brief he received for every scene.

The 33-year-old star posted a couple of pictures from behind the scenes from sets of 'Coolie No. 1' and shared the bond between the two.

The 'Kalank' actor shared candid pictures from the sets as the father-son duo is seen brainstorming about one of the sequences of the film, while the others show Varun smilingly engaged in a conversation with the renowned filmmaker. Other pictures show David guiding Varun as they both cherish shooting for the film.





"Conviction was the main brief of the director while doing every scene in #COOLIENO1. For some reason whenever I'm listening to a scene in my head I take off to this imaginary land..........," Varun wrote in the caption on Instagram along with the pictures.

"...woke up with a big smile today all because of the amount of love I received yesterday," he added.

On Saturday, Varun and Sara Ali Khan dropped the much-anticipated trailer for their upcoming drama 'Coolie No 1' in a live event.

After the box office success of 'Judwaa 2', this will be the second film of Varun with his father. The movie which is a remake of the 1995 Govinda and Karishma Kapoor starrer by the same name will see the fresh pairing of Varun and Sara.

The movie which was supposed to be released earlier in May 2020, had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as all the cinema halls were shut because of the lockdown. Keeping the pandemic in mind, the movie is now all set to be released on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime with its release date on Christmas 2020. (ANI)

