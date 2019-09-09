Varun Dhawan and Dana White
Varun Dhawan and Dana White

Varun Dhawan would've trained in mixed martial arts if...

ANI | Updated: Sep 09, 2019 14:31 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Varun Dhawan who is busy shooting for his upcoming film 'Coolie No. 1' took out time from his busy schedule to attend a fighting championship in Abu Dhabi after he was invited as a special guest by the Ultimate Fighting Championship president, Dana White.
"It was such a huge honour for me to attend the event. I hardly take vacations, so these 32 hours were like a small holiday for me," said Varun who is a huge MMA (mixed martial arts) enthusiast.
The actor had a thrilling time fanboying in the front row as he witnessed Khabib Nurmagomedov defeat Dustin Poirier and continue his streak at the championship.
"I have been a big fan of MMA since the last few years. While in Abu Dhabi, Dana and I spoke extensively about our love for the combat sport. Dana is a cool guy. He made sure that I got the best seats right next to Khabib's family. It was such a thrilling night!" added Varun.
Talking about the future of this sport in India, Varun said, "I am sure we have many MMA hopefuls in India. The sport demands intense preparation right from childhood. Had I known of the sport in my childhood, I would have trained in it. Dana is keen to have a champion from India." (ANI)

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 14:41 IST

First-weekend report: 'Chhichhore' mints Rs. 35.98 crore

New Delhi (India), Sept 9 (ANI): Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer 'Chhichhore' is proving to be a winner at the box office. The college drama, which opened to a lacklustre start, is slowly but steadily picking up pace.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 13:51 IST

Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley have a mini 'Big Little Lies'...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Two members of the famous Monterey Five reunited at the Toronto International Film Festival! 'Big Little Lies' co-stars Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley were spotted together at the 2019 film festival recently.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 13:33 IST

From Ajay Devgn to Kriti Sanon, Bollywood celebs shower love on...

New Delhi (India), Sept 9 (ANI): Bollywood 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar, hailed as one of the fittest celebrities in the industry, turned 52 today. A score of tinsel town friends and colleagues wished the actor a happy birthday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 13:25 IST

Harvey Weinstein's brother confronted his 'misbehaviour' years...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Tainted film mogul Harvey Weinstein's brother Bob Weinstein knew about his misdeeds two years before allegations of sexual harassment were levelled against him.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 12:48 IST

Here's how Meghan Markle honoured Prince Harry at US Open

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Meghan Markle's husband Prince Harry is always on her mind, even when she is busy enjoying a match at the US Open.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 12:10 IST

Bill Skarsgard open to playing Pennywise in third 'It' movie

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Ready to meet the demonic clown Pennywise again? Well, actor Bill Skarsgard recently revealed that he is open to playing the role of Pennywise in a third 'It' movie, if the story works out.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 11:37 IST

Priyanka Chopra shares first poster of 'The Sky Is Pink' ahead...

New Delhi (India), Sept 9 (ANI): Wiping away her fans' Monday blues, Priyanka Chopra shared the first poster of her upcoming Bollywood film 'The Sky Is Pink', co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 11:18 IST

Rishi Kapoor heads home after treatment in New York

New Delhi (India), Sept 9 (ANI): Actor Rishi Kapoor who was in New York for treatment of an unknown medical condition is finally heading back to India after staying there for almost a year.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 11:02 IST

Alex Rodriguez is Jennifer Lopez's ultimate cheerleader at...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): The former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez proved to be his fiance Jennifer Lopez's biggest cheerleader at the recent premiere of 'Hustlers'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 10:34 IST

Shilpa Shetty hosts husband Raj Kundra's 44th b'day bash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): As Raj Kundra turned 44 today, his wife Shilpa Shetty threw a birthday bash for him last night with friends from the film and TV industry in attendance.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 10:24 IST

Akshay Kumar announces 'Prithviraj' on his birthday, gifts fans...

New Delhi (India), Sept 9 (ANI): On his 52nd birthday, Akshay Kumar announced his upcoming film 'Prithviraj' and treated fans with the first-look of the drama which features the actor playing the role of the 12th-century Indian king.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 09:25 IST

The Russo Brothers open up about Marvel-Sony split

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Anthony and Joe Russo, popularly known as the Russo Brothers, recently opened up about the Marvel-Sony split over 'Spider-Man' film series.

Read More
iocl