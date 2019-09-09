Varun Dhawan would've trained in mixed martial arts if...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Varun Dhawan who is busy shooting for his upcoming film 'Coolie No. 1' took out time from his busy schedule to attend a fighting championship in Abu Dhabi after he was invited as a special guest by the Ultimate Fighting Championship president, Dana White.

"It was such a huge honour for me to attend the event. I hardly take vacations, so these 32 hours were like a small holiday for me," said Varun who is a huge MMA (mixed martial arts) enthusiast.

The actor had a thrilling time fanboying in the front row as he witnessed Khabib Nurmagomedov defeat Dustin Poirier and continue his streak at the championship.

"I have been a big fan of MMA since the last few years. While in Abu Dhabi, Dana and I spoke extensively about our love for the combat sport. Dana is a cool guy. He made sure that I got the best seats right next to Khabib's family. It was such a thrilling night!" added Varun.

Talking about the future of this sport in India, Varun said, "I am sure we have many MMA hopefuls in India. The sport demands intense preparation right from childhood. Had I known of the sport in my childhood, I would have trained in it. Dana is keen to have a champion from India." (ANI)

