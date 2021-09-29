Varun, Jacqueline, Taapsee mark 4 years of 'Judwaa 2'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29 (ANI): Actors Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez on Wednesday marked four years of the release of their 2017 comedy-drama film 'Judwaa 2'.

Remembering the film and all the fun he had while shooting it, Varun shared a poster of the film on his Instagram Story, featuring him along with Taapsee and Jacqueline.

"So many awesome memories working with this incredible lot of peeps," he wrote along with tagging members of the cast and crew.



Jacqueline shared a string of pictures and videos on her Instagram Story from various scenes of the film as well as those from behind-the-scenes.



"Best memories," she wrote.



Taapsee, who is busy promoting her upcoming film 'Rasmi Rocket', also shared Varun's post on her Instagram Story.



Directed by David Dhawan, 'Judwaa 2' film is a reboot of the 1997 film 'Judwaa' starring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Rambha.

The film revived two popular original songs, titled 'Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12' and 'Lift Teri Bandh Hai' in 'Judwaa 2', both sung by Neha Kakkar along with Dev Negi and Anu Malik respectively.

Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film was released on 29 September 2017. (ANI)

