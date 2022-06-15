Varun, Kiara, Anil Kapoor take metro to beat Mumbai traffic

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 (ANI): Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani are leaving no stones unturned to promote their upcoming film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'.

The duo recently won people's hearts by taking a metro to promote their film. Accompanied by Anil Kapoor, Kiara and Varun were seen commuting by Mumbai metro to beat the traffic and save time amid hectic promotions.



In a video, the duo was also seen savouring Vada Pao inside the metro, embracing the True Mumbaikar in them! In fact, Varun seemed to have really liked his short journey on the metro, he went ahead and said that he has come to realise that the best way to save time during peak traffic hours is to take a metro!



Varun was casually dressed in a pink t-shirt and denim while Kiara looked gorgeous in a white tank top which she paired with black jeans.



'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' is set to hit the theatres on June 24 and has already created mass hysteria around it. Even the song 'Nach Punjaaban' from the movie has been creating a lot of buzz on Instagram lately with many actors posting videos of them dancing to the tunes of the song.



Apart from Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani the film also stars Neetu Kapoor. Reality TV star Varun Sood will also do a cameo appearance in the film.

Produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 studios, the family drama is directed by Raj Mehta, who earlier backed the 2019 hit film 'Good Newwz' starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Diljeet Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. (ANI)