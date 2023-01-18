Varun sheds 'blood and sweat' as he gears up for Raj-DK's Citadel

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18 (ANI): He is no Tiger Shroff. But when it comes to dedication, Varun Dhawan is at the top of his game.

Taking to Instagram stories on Wednesday, the 'Bhediya' actor gave a sneak peek into his 'jam-packed action mode.'

Varun was seen showing bruises to his fans as he is gearing up for the action-packed next schedule of Raj and Dk's directorial 'Citadel', which is the Indian version of the popular American series of the same name. Russo Brothers helmed the original series.



Re-sharing the story on Instagram, Raj and DK wrote, "Blood and Sweat. Literally. You killed it."





The 'October' actor will make his web debut with this series. This is the first time he collaborated with the 'Family Man' fame director duo for a project. South actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu will also be a part of this show.

In a decade-long career, Varun has tried movies across genres. He is considered to be one of the fittest actors of this generation. But, apart from 'Badlapur', Varun didn't get much scope to show his action skill. Probably, Raj-Dk's series will show him in a never-seen avatar.

This show will exclusively premiere on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.

Excited to be a part of this show, Varun earlier said, "Prime Video is like home to me, and I am thrilled to begin this journey in the streaming space with them. Citadel is an exceptionally ambitious and exciting franchise. To be part of this magnificent universe, conceptualised by the Russo Brothers' AGBO and Jennifer Salke, is a landmark moment in my career."

Varun was last seen in 'Bhediya' opposite Kriti Sanon. The film received a lukewarm response from the audience.

Varun will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's directorial 'Bawaal', where he is paired with Jhanavi Kapoor. (ANI)

