Vasan Bala's 'Cinema Marte Dum Tak' to be out on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17 (ANI): Creator Vasan Bala is all set to come up with a new documentary series titled 'Cinema Marte Dum Tak'.

On Tuesday, Amazon Prime Video unveiled the trailer of the project, which will be out on January 20. Disha Randani, Xulfee and Kulish Kant Thakur have co-directed it.

The six-episode reality docu-series gives a sneak peek into the dazzling and independent ecosystem of the '90s Pulp Cinema industry. It takes audiences behind the scenes with four exceptionally passionate directors of that era - J Neelam, Vinod Talwar, Dilip Gulati and Kishan Shah - as they come back for their swan songs, to make a film using similar budgets and themes from 30 years ago.



Sharing more details about 'Cinema Marte Dum Tak', Bala said, "Cinema Marte Dum Tak is extremely special to me. I have known of artists and creators from this pulp movies industry, and was always fascinated by the films they made and their world. So, I am glad the docu-series opened up this huge opportunity for me to deep-dive into this world and understand their spirit and psyche. I have to say that the entire team has worked hard to bring the stories of J Neelam, Vinod Talwar, Dilip Gulati and Kishan Shah and tell their journeys- the glory and aftermath with truth and dignity. It was great to collaborate with young and extremely talented minds like Disha (Randani), Xulfee and Kulish (Kant Thakur) to direct the episodes."

"I am confident that audiences are going to love this glimpse into the lesser-known filmmaking industry and I am glad that through Prime Video we can take this era of Indian cinema to a wider audience, across the world," he added.

'Cinema Marte Dum Tak' features actors like Raza Murad, Mukesh Rishi, Harish Patel and Rakhi Sawant, among others. (ANI)

