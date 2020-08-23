'Very confident' of releasing '83', 'Sooryavanshi' on scheduled release dates: Reliance Entertainment

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 23 (ANI): Amid the shuttering of theatres due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Reliance Entertainment has expressed faith that 'Sooryavanshi' and '83' will be able to stick to their scheduled release dates on Diwali and Christmas.

The Reliance Entertainment on its official Twitter handle wrote, "We are very confident that the ongoing theatrical exhibition situation will improve much in time for the release of our awaited films, Sooryavanshi and 83, this Diwali and Christmas, respectively."



Earlier on Saturday, Reliance Entertainment Group CEO Shibashish Sarkar said that though they are committed to releasing the films in theatres, they do not want to push the release dates any further.

"Just to reiterate we are 100 per cent inclined to release Sooryavanshi & 83 in theatres. However, we do not want to push the release dates any further. If uncertainty continues on the opening of cinemas or the pandemic situation worsening, we will explore all options between theatrical, digital both TVOD and SVOD routes, in consultation with our directors, actors and partners," Sarkar tweeted.

He added, "We will not like to push the release dates further. I am, however, absolutely optimistic that the audience will see these films on the big screen on Diwali & Christmas!!."

Directed by Kabir Khan the sports-drama '83' features Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev. The film revisits India's first World Cup win in 1983.

On the other hand, 'Sooryavanshi' is another commercial outing from Rohit Shetty's cop-universe. It features Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. (ANI)

