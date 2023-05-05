"Very grateful for this one": Disha Patani's debut film 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' to re-release on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 (ANI): Disha Patani who made her Bollywood debut with 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story' in 2016, expressed gratitude as the biopic is all set to re-release in theatres next week.

Playing the pivotal role of Priyanka Jha, the girlfriend of MS Dhoni played by the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, with just a small screen time in the film, Disha ruled over the hearts of the audience. As the film is all set to re-release on May 12, the actress on Thursday expressed gratitude.

Marking the big re-release of her film, 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story', Disha shared the poster on her Instagram story and wrote, "Very grateful for this one"





In this Sushant Singh Rajput won the audience's hearts with his spectacular performance as Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the biopic. Many left spellbound, some were even confused about whether they watched Sushant or Dhoni on screen, clearly proving what a great actor Sushant was. From Dhoni's walk to the way he talks, Sushant took note of everything and that was beautifully depicted in the film.

The biopic based on the former Indian cricket captain's life. The film was not only loved by a legion of his fans and critics alike, but it also became one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films in 2016.

Apart from Disha and Sushant, the film also stars Kiara Advani, Anupam Kher and Bhumika Chawla in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha will be next seen in 'Project K'. She will also be seen in 'Yodha' opposite Sidharth Malhotra, and an upcoming next with Superstar Surya. (ANI)

