Veteran actor Dharmendra shares video of fruits grown by him during lockdown

New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): Veteran actor Dharmendra on Sunday was seen joyfully flaunting the fruits of his farms.

The 'Sholay' actor took to Twitter to share a video of himself where he is showing the bananas and chikoos grown by him at his farms.

In the video, he is wearing a hat and holding the bananas while chickoos are seen kept on the table in front.

"Hi friends, how are you? I am really happy such amazing bananas have grown on my farms. chikoos, bananas, coconut, I am working on all with your good wishes and his blessings, " he said in the video.

"I am so happy today, I am very excited. Yes, we get bananas easily in the market, but bananas grown in your own farms are different and amazing. Love you," he added.

Earlier on Saturday, the legendary actor had shared a video of himself where he is seen ploughing the field of his farm on a tractor.

Through the video, he also urged people to stay fit and active during the lockdown.

The 84-year-old actor has been spending the lockdown period at his farmhouse. (ANI)

