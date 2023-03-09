Veteran actor Satish Kaushik cremated in Mumbai, nation bids tearful adieu to actor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 (ANI): Veteran actor Satish Kaushik, who passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Wednesday night, was cremated at Mumbai's Oshiwara crematorium on Thursday evening.

The late actor's mortal remains were brought to Mumbai from New Delhi after a post-mortem earlier on Thursday.

The post-mortem report of the veteran actor and filmmaker confirmed that his sudden demise was caused by a heart attack.

"His death was caused by a cardiac arrest. No injury marks were found on his body and neither was there any traces of alcohol in his system. There were also no signs or indications of any foul play. His blood and viscera samples have been preserved and sent for investigation," said a source.

A host of Bollywood celebrities arrived at the late actor's residence to pay their respects to him and extend condolences to the bereaved family.



Among those who paid a visit to the actor's kin were his close friends Anupam Kher, Javed Akhtar and Boney Kapoor. Salman Khan also paid his last respects to Kaushik.

Farhan Akhtar, Shilpa Shetty, Pankaj Tripathi, Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Aruna Irani, Anu Malik, Abhishek Bachchan, Ishaan Khatter, David Dhawan, and Rakhi Sawant were also spotted outside the late actor's residence.

Kaushik was a versatile actor, writer, director and producer, who made his mark in the Indian film industry with his captivating performances and unique sense of humour. He gained recognition in the 1980s and 1990s for his work in popular films such as 'Mr India', 'Saajan Chale Sasural', and 'Judaai'.

Over the years, Satish established himself as one of the most sought-after character actors in Bollywood, often playing supporting roles integral to the plot. He was also known for his work as a writer and director, having directed films such as 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja' and 'Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain'.

Satish started his career as a stage actor, featuring in plays across Delhi before moving to Mumbai to pursue his dream of a career in Bollywood. (ANI)