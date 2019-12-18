Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo passes away

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 17 (ANI): Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo passed away at a private hospital in Pune on Tuesday.

The actor who was also an ENT (ear, nose, throat) surgeon passed away at the age of 92.

Lagoo had worked in Hindi and Marathi Cinema, he was also a director and a theatre artist. Shriram has directed over 20 Marathi plays.

Lagoo was born on November 16, 1927, in Satara, Bombay Presidency, British India. He was known for his roles in movies including Gharaonda (1977), Gandhi (1982) and Swayamvar (1980). The director also played Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor's father in the blockbuster movie Kishen Kanhaiya. (ANI)

