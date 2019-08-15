Veteran actor Vidya Sinha passes away at 71

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Veteran actor Vidya Sinha, famed for her roles in 'Rajnigandha' and 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' among others died on Thursday at the age of 71 in a hospital in Juhu here.

As per the media reports, the actor was suffering from lung and heart disorder.

The actor who spread her magic on the silver screen was also popular on television where she essayed roles in daily soaps like 'Bahu Rani,' 'Hum Do Hain Na,' 'Bhabhi' and 'Kavyanjal'.

Born on November 15, 1947 in Mumbai, Vidya was most recently seen as lead actor in Naeha's Daadi (grandmother) in 'Itti Si Khushi' which aired on Sony TV.

Vidya who began her career at the age of 18 as a model and actor was loved and admired by many in the industry. After a break in her career, she made a comeback to films with Salman Khan's 'Bodyguard'

Producer Rajan Shahi expressed his grief over the sudden demise of the veteran actor.

"I am extremely sad to know about Vidyaji's untimely demise. She was an extremely talented actor but most importantly a very good, genuine and down to earth person. I remember her very sweet request when she was cast to play a pivotal role in one of the shows I was producing 'Itti Si Khushi' she requested me if I would direct one of her scenes. Though I have stopped directing for long, but couldn't say no to such a senior and veteran actor. I thought of directing one scene but seeing her enthusiasm and dedication as an actor, I ended up directing full day," said Rajan.

"She was extremely warm and created a family bond with all unit and actors. She will be missed and I pray for her departed soul," he added.

One of Vidya Sinha's co-actor Vidya Sinha also expressed her sorrow on her untimely death.

"It's a big loss for the film and TV Industry. As a child I have seen her as a heroine and then I had the honour of working with her as my 'Dida' in the TV show 'Itti Si Khushi.' As my onscreen Dadi in the show 'Itti Si Khushi' I remember gushing when she complimented me for being a fine actress. She was extremely loving and caring. We will miss her presence but she will live through her films," said Smiriti Karla. (ANI)

