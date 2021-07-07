Veteran actors Dharmendra, Jeetendra pay heartfelt tributes to late star Dilip Kumar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 (ANI): After Dilip Kumar breathed his last in Mumbai today, veteran Bollywood actors Dharmendra and Jeetendra, who both shared screen space with the legend, paid him tributes, and extended condolences to the late star's wife and actor Saira Banu.

Speaking about the actor's demise, Dharmendra, who was present at Dilip Kumar's Mumbai residence told ANI, "I have lost my brother today. I will live with his memories in my heart."

Remembering the 'Tragedy King', Jeetendra also shared, "What can I say about this legend, Dilip Kumar Sahab, who showed us the way. Who showed us how it's done, with so much grace and elan. He has been an inspiration to people like me who have aspired to be like him in every possible way."

Offering condolences to Dilip Kumar's family, he further added, "His love and warmth is unmatched and there will never be another like him. He was not just a genius on screen but also a great friend and a gem of a person. His contribution to cinema and our lives is huge. I will miss him dearly. May he rest in peace. Condolences to the entire family and Sairaji."

While Dharmendra has worked with the late actor in films like 'Jwaar Bhata', 'Paari' and 'Anokha Milan', Jeetendra has starred alongside Dilip Kumar in 'Dharm Adhikari' and 'Ghar Ki Izzat'.

Just two days ago, Saira Banu had tweeted about his improving medical condition, since her husband had been keeping unwell recently. But that was a short-lived glimmer of hope as he later passed away, on Wednesday morning at the P.D. Hinduja Hospital, where he had been admitted.

After learning about the demise of Dilip Kumar, several members from the Indian political and film fraternity paid their condolences. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, mourned the death of Dilip Kumar. (ANI)