Mohammed Zahur 'Khayyam' Hashmi
Mohammed Zahur 'Khayyam' Hashmi

Veteran music composer Khayyam passes away

ANI | Updated: Aug 19, 2019 23:44 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Legendary music director-composer Khayyam famed for his compositions in films like 'Kabhie Kabhie' and 'Umrao Jaan' breathed his last at the age of 92 on Monday at a hospital in Mumbai.
The veteran breathed his last at 9:30 pm at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Sujay Hospital in Juhu where he was in critical condition after being admitted with age-related illness a few days ago, informed Pritam Sharma, spokesperson for Khayyamji's Trust.
Tributes started to pour in as soon as news of the musician's demise came in.
Calling his demise "saddening", Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to extend his heartfelt condolences and express grief over the music icon's death.
"India will remain grateful to Khayyam Sahab for giving us some of the most memorable compositions, which will be remembered forever. He will also be remembered for his humanitarian gestures to support upcoming artists. His demise is extremely saddening," he tweeted.

"Mahan sangeetkar Aur bahut nek dil insan Khayyam sahab aaj humare bich nahi rahe. Ye sunkar mujhe itna dukh hua hai jo main bayaa'n nahi kar sakti.Khayyam sahab ke saath sangeet ke ek yug ka anth hua hai.Main unko vinamra shraddhanjali arpan karti hun," Lata Mangeshkar tweeted.

"Khayyam sahab mujhe apni choti behen maante the. Wo mere liye apni khas pasand ke gaane banaate the.Unke saath kaam karte waqt bahut accha lagta tha aur thoda darr bhi lagta tha kyo ki wo bade perfectionist the.Unki shayari ki samajh bahut kamaal thi, " she added in a subsequent tweet.
Deeply saddened by the demise of Khayyam, music composer Salim Merchant took to his Twitter and wrote, "The Legend Khayyam saab passed away this eve at 9.28 pm. What a huge loss to the Music & Film world. I was by his side all day today with @TalatAziz2 bhai & Bina Aziz. May Allah bless his Soul. Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un."Mohammed Zahur 'Khayyam' Hashmi, better known as Khayyam, began his career in music from the city of Ludhiana at the tender age of 17. He got his first big break in blockbuster 'Umrao Jaan' through which he made his permanent place in Bollywood industry.
The musician was honoured with Padma Bhushan in the year 2011 and was bestowed the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2007.
He won National Award, and also a Filmfare Award, besides a few other tributes for composing music for the movie which stars Rekha, Raj Babbar, and Naseeruddin Shah.
Khayyam's non-film songs are equally loved by his fans, especially 'Paaon Padun Tore Shyam,' 'Brij Mein Laut Chalo' and 'Ghazab Kiya Tere Vaade pe Aitbaar Kiya'.
He also gave music for late Meena Kumari's album, 'I Write, I Recite' featuring 'nazms' (poems) sung by her. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 23:25 IST

Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire to host 2019 CMA Awards

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 19 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Carrie Underwood is all set to host the 2019 CMA Awards but unlike the past 11 years, singer Brad Paisley won't join her on stage. Instead, Underwood is getting a little help from music icons and guest hosts Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 22:46 IST

Ryan Murphy's Netflix debut 'The Politician' shows Ben Platt's...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 19 (ANI): The trailer of Ryan Murphy's first Netflix show 'The Politician' starring Ben Platt is finally here and it features hallmarks of Murphy - glamour, drama and bad behaviour.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 22:04 IST

Prince William, Kate Middleton likely to call off Pakistan visit

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 19 (ANI): Prince William and wife Kate Middleton, who had plans of travelling to Pakistan later this year, might be taking a rain-check on their upcoming visit due to the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 21:42 IST

'The Morning Show' trailer: Jennifer Aniston, Reese...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 19 (ANI): The trailer of 'The Morning Show', featuring Oscar-winning actor Reese Witherspoon, and Emmy Award winners Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell, is finally here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 20:42 IST

Varun Dhawan shares glimpse of his character from 'Coolie No. 1'

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Bollywood powerhouse Varun Dhawan on Monday shared a behind-the-scenes video from his upcoming film 'Coolie No. 1' and introduced his character Kuwar Mahinder Pratap.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 19:38 IST

Randeep Hooda begins shooting for 'Rat On A Highway'

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Bollywood powerhouse Randeep Hooda has commenced shooting for his next outing 'Rat On A Highway' in Scotland.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 18:44 IST

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson weds Lauren Hashian

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 19 (ANI): The wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Lauren Hashian in his home state of Hawaii on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 18:22 IST

Salman Khan meets Sultan while shooting for 'Dabangg 3' in Rajasthan

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Want to know what happened when the reel life 'Sultan' aka Salman Khan met the real-life Sultan? The actor is currently in Rajasthan shooting for his upcoming film 'Dabangg 3', co-starring Sonakshi Sinha. Salman's latest Instagram post gives out a rather amusing Sul

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 17:52 IST

Vicky Kaushal's childhood picture is sure to make you go aww!

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): After winning hearts with his spectacular performance in films like 'Raazi,' 'Sanju,' and 'Uri: The Surgical Strike,' Vicky Kaushal has sent his fans into a frenzy as he shared a childhood picture of himself.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 17:21 IST

'You' showrunner reveals season 2 will be "darker" than first season

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 19 (ANI): Apparently, the West Coast isn't the best place for Joe Goldberg, the lead character of the Netflix's hit drama 'You', played by actor Penn Badgley.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 17:18 IST

Get ready to groove on 'Bad Boy' from 'Saaho'

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): After treating the fans with love anthem 'Enni Soni', the makers of the action-packed film 'Saaho' have released another song 'Bad Boy.'

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 16:59 IST

AICWA workers protest against Mika Singh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Several members of the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) got on the streets to protest outside singer Mika Singh's residence on Monday. This comes after the association issued an official notice seeking a ban on singer Mika Singh after his performan

Read More
iocl