Veteran singer Bappi Lahiri passes away

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 16 (ANI): Veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri is no more. He passed away at the age of 69 in Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital.

His doctor Deepak Namjoshi confirmed the news of his demise. According to the doctor, the 'Disco Dancer' hitmaker died last night due to multiple health issues.

"He had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home, following which he was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) last night," Dr Deepak Namjoshi said.

After hearing about Bappi Lahiri's demise, several fans took to social media and paid tribute to the legendary singer.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also took to Twitter and expressed shock at the news. "Shocked to hear about the demise of rockstar #BappiLahiri ji. Can't believe my next-door neighbour is no more."

Bappi Lahiri was hospitalised in April last year as well after he had tested positive for coronavirus. (ANI)