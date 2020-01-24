Vicky is all cheers for bro Sunny on social media

New Delhi [India], Jan 24 (ANI): Actor Vicky Kaushal seemed happy and content in his social media post with his brother Sunny Kaushal's achievement. The latter is playing the lead role in Amazon original 'The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye'.

The 'Uri' actor wrote on his Instagram post, "Till a few years back, we used to often record each other's audition tapes, jam on those scenes and be each other's critics. To see him flourishing into this confident, mature and honest actor, it just fills my heart with so much happiness and awe."



He continued, "Sunny, you make me so damn proud with your hard work and passion. I know you'll always keep that fire burning inside you. Shine on, my dearest brother!"

In the picture, Vicky can be seen donning a smile of pride looking at a poster of his brother's recent release. Vicky himself is busy with two of his upcoming releases 'Bhoot--Part One: The Haunted Ship' and 'Sardar Udham Singh'.


