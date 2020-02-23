Vicky Kaushal asks Instafam if they've watched 'Bhoot' yet!

New Delhi [India], Feb 23 (ANI): Actor Vicky Kaushal -- currently on a promotional spree for his film 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' -- on Sunday shared an Instagram post, asking his fans if they watched his movie yet.

The actor shared a selfie of himself wearing a T-shirt with a woman's face imprinted on it. The face of the woman on Kaushal's T-shirt was half-covered with red coloured giant hands indicating towards something paranormal.

Invoking the woman imprinted on his T-shirt, Kaushal wrote in the caption, "Aunty ne toh #Bhoot dekh li... aur aapne?"

He ended the caption with a hashtag which said that the film is in cinemas now.

Vicky Kaushal starrer horror-thriller film 'Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship' received a mild response and grossed Rs. 5.10 crores on its opening day.

The film is a part of the horror franchise that revolves around a ship that lies static on a beach.

Produced by Karan Johar, the horror-thriller flick also features Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana. The movie was released across India on February 21, 2020. (ANI)

