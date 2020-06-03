Vicky Kaushal catches up with his 'batchmates' amid lockdown

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 (ANI): Catching up with his batchmates amid lockdown, actor Vicky Kaushal on Wednesday shared an adorable picture featuring his batchmates and a cute baby on a video call.



The 32-year-old star put out a post on Instagram featuring three of his batchmates and a cute baby as they talked with each other over a video call. Along with the post, the 'Raazi' star wrote, "Batchmates."

The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 1.7 lakh likes within just 37 minutes of being posted on the photo-sharing platform.

Lately, the actor has been sharing updates on his quarantine activities by pictures and videos on his social media handles.

Earlier, Vicky Kaushal gave out an example of how even dogs are aware of social distancing protocols amid coronavirus crisis and posted a picture of himself with his pawed friend. In the picture, Vicky is seen extending hands towards a dog for a handshake but the dog doesn't seem to respond back.

As the nationwide lockdown remains in the place to contain the spread of COVID-19, Kaushal is currently staying indoors with his family like many other Bollywood celebrities. (ANI)

